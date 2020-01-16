e-paper
Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
14 cars gutted in fire at parking lot in Vivek Vihar

cities Updated: Jan 16, 2020 21:19 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi: A fire at an open area used for parking used cars gutted 14 cars in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar early f Thursday, the fire department said. No one was hurt in the blaze.

The spot where the blaze took place is right across the road from the Vivek Vihar police station and behind a prominent hotel building. A CNG fuel station is located nearby.

While the fire department said it was yet to ascertain what triggered the blaze, the police are probing if there was any foul play.

According to Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services, the 14 cars belonged to a man who dealt in the sale and purchase of used cars. “He used an open area to park the vehicles,” Garg said.

The call about the blaze was received at 2.25am after which firefighters worked for over an hour to control the flames. “It is difficult to control fire in vehicles. By the time we could douse the fire, 14 cars were gutted,” Garg said.

