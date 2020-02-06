e-paper
14 cases of child porn under investigation in Pune

14 cases of child porn under investigation in Pune

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 12:03 IST
PUNE: The Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad police have begun investigations into 14 cases of child pornography-cum-child sexual exploitation related posts on social media and online platforms.

According to the police, the crimes are related to pedophiles; clicking nude pictures and making nude videos of children and their sexual exploitation by the abusers.

The cases were filed under the Information Technology (IT) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and are being probed by individual police stations and cyber police stations of both the commissionerates. They were lodged after the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NICMEC), USA, and National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) generated a report on the critical issue of child porn.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Sandeep Bishnoi said the First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged at the police stations after receiving online reports. DCP (Economic Offences Wing and Cyber Crime ) Sambhaji Kadam said that four such cases were lodged based on the information generated through tipline reports. NCMEC’s Cyber Tipline is the centralized reporting system in the US for the online exploitation of children. “ We are investigating these cases on top priority bases and have very strong leads ,” he said.

The cases were lodged at Hinjewadi, Alandi, Nigdi, Wakad, Pimpri, Chinchwad, two each at Chakan and Sangvi police stations under the jurisdiction of Pimpri-Chinchwad police and four fresh cases lodged by the cyber cell of city police.

