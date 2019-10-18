Fourteen hurt as swing falls in East Delhi’s Shahadara

delhi

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:05 IST

At least 14 people were injured after a swing collapsed in Shahadra’s Anand Vihar on Friday night.

Police said the swing was installed at a private property owned by a charitable trust that organises training courses for people with disability. None of the injured are critical, police said.

According to the police, they received a call around 8 pm reporting that 10-12 people have been injured after a swing that was being operated manually inside the premises of the charitable trust overturned.

“When the incident took place the swing was occupied by some of the trust employees and students. A police team that reached the spot found at least 14 people had sustained injuries. All of them were shifted to a hospital,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that outsiders are not allowed in the trust’s premises. “All the injured are adults. They are under medical supervision and all are out of danger,” he said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahadra) Amit Sharma said the trust had no permission to operate the swing inside the premises. “A case of negligence and under other relevant sections is being registered against the person responsible,” Sharma said.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 22:20 IST