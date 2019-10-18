e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

Fourteen hurt as swing falls in East Delhi’s Shahadara

Police said the swing was installed at a private property owned by a charitable trust that organises training courses for people with disability. None of the injured are critical, police said.

delhi Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Fourteen people were injured after a swing collapsed in Shahadra’s Anand Vihar on Friday night. (Representative image)
Fourteen people were injured after a swing collapsed in Shahadra’s Anand Vihar on Friday night. (Representative image)(HT Photo)
         

At least 14 people were injured after a swing collapsed in Shahadra’s Anand Vihar on Friday night.

Police said the swing was installed at a private property owned by a charitable trust that organises training courses for people with disability. None of the injured are critical, police said.

According to the police, they received a call around 8 pm reporting that 10-12 people have been injured after a swing that was being operated manually inside the premises of the charitable trust overturned.

“When the incident took place the swing was occupied by some of the trust employees and students. A police team that reached the spot found at least 14 people had sustained injuries. All of them were shifted to a hospital,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that outsiders are not allowed in the trust’s premises. “All the injured are adults. They are under medical supervision and all are out of danger,” he said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahadra) Amit Sharma said the trust had no permission to operate the swing inside the premises. “A case of negligence and under other relevant sections is being registered against the person responsible,” Sharma said.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 22:20 IST

tags
top news
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
Large firms must have electronic payment mode from November 1:CBDT
Large firms must have electronic payment mode from November 1:CBDT
I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee, but his views...: Minister on Nobel winner
I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee, but his views...: Minister on Nobel winner
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Supriya Sule’s helicopter checked by Election Commission’s flying squad
Supriya Sule’s helicopter checked by Election Commission’s flying squad
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Delhi News