Home / Cities / 14-year-old boy dies after being struck by lightning in Uttan

14-year-old boy dies after being struck by lightning in Uttan

cities Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 23:58 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
         

Supriyan Bhandari, 14, died after being struck by lightning while he was playing cricket with other teenagers at Patan Bandar jetty, near the Uttan sea coast on Wednesday evening. Bhandari was rushed to Wockhardt Hospital in Mira Road where he was declared dead before admission.

“The boy was playing cricket with his friends near the seashore when lightning struck at around 6pm. The bolt of lightning was so strong that Bhandari was lifted off the ground and thrown along with the bat with which he was playing,” said Bernard D’mello, social activist.

“We rushed him to Wockhardt Hospital where he was declared dead,” he added.

The victim was a Class 8 student. His father Sachin, a fisherman, was on a fishing trip at the time of the incident.

The Uttan Coastal police station has registered a case of accidental death, and the post mortem report is awaited. Meanwhile, a wireless message has been sent to Sachin to return to shore.

