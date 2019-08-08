14-year-old Meghalaya girl raped multiple times over five days

gurugram

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 00:48 IST

A 14-year-old girl from Meghalaya was raped and sexually assaulted by four men at different locations in the NCR, over five days, after she arrived in the city on August 2. The police on Thursday arrested two men for allegedly raping the girl and a woman for conspiring against her.

According to the police, the victim, a school drop-out, had left home on July 30 with a man, who is one of two suspects still at large. She told the police in her complaint that a friend, who had been working as a medical attendant (nurse) in Gurugram for the last two years, brought her to the city on the pretext of getting her a job in a private hospital.

Police commissioner Muhammad Akil said that an official from the Meghalaya House approached them in the wee hours of Thursday with the girl and alleged that she was raped by two different men, and molested by two others at different places in the city. “She had eloped from her house with her friend on July 30. He introduced her to his friends and roommates in Rajendra Park, who offered her beer and forced themselves on her. The victim could not converse in Hindi or English and so, we had to take assistance from an interpreter,” he said.

The girl was first raped in Rajendra Park, allegedly by Lokesh alias Lambu, a roommate of her friend’s. She was later introduced to Bhupinder Singh, who owns an office in Sector 38 and runs a business of providing medical attendants and caretakers for patients, the police said.

The girl’s companion had allegedly introduced her to one Ritu and her husband, Om Prakash, residents of Chauma. On August 5, Ritu allegedly took her to Singh’s office in Sector 38 on the pretext of helping her get a job. “The woman introduced her to Singh and left his office. The girl said she was offered a beer and upon drinking it, passed out, following which he raped her,” said Akil.

The girl also alleged that her friend took her to Delhi, where Lokesh had raped her again. She told the police that Prakash had also touched her inappropriately.

The girl recorded her statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) before the magistrate in the district and sessions court on Thursday and her medical examination, conducted at Civil Hospital, confirmed rape, the police said.

“The victim told us that she had come to Gurugram in July with the same man but had returned, as she could not understand the language,” Akil said.

The police said she is in trauma, due to which they are yet to establish the sequence of events.

All the accused work as medical attendants in the city and will be produced before the court on Friday, the police said. Two other suspects — her friend and Lokesh — are on the run.

“The victim told us that on Wednesday she had called two long-time acquaintances Meghalaya who reside in Delhi and revealed her ordeal to them, following which they informed Meghalaya House. The team reached Gurugram around 3.30am,” said Akil.

A case under sections 6 and 8 of POCSO and 120B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the women’s police station (west) on Thursday.

Akil said he had formed two teams early Thursday and within a few hours, they had arrested the three suspects. “They have confessed to the crime,” he said.

Despite repeated attempts, no official from Meghalaya House could be contacted.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 23:19 IST