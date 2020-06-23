e-paper
Home / Cities / 148 new cases take J&K Covid-19 tally to 6,236

148 new cases take J&K Covid-19 tally to 6,236

Two more people have died due to the disease in Kashmir, taking the death toll in the UT to 87, officials said.

cities Updated: Jun 23, 2020 19:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
(HT File)
         

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 148 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of people infected with the virus in the Union territory to 6,236, officials said.

Of the new cases, 128 are from Kashmir and 20 from Jammu division. Among these, 36 patients have a travel history.

Two more people have died due to the disease in Kashmir, taking the death toll in the UT to 87, officials said.

An elderly man died at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical sciences, Soura, in the morning. “He had a complete heart blockage and had undergone temporary pacing,” said medical superintendent Dr Farooq Jan.

A woman from Natipora area of Srinagar, who was suffering with bilateral pneumonia, died at Chest Diseases Hospital late on Monday evening. She was shifted from SMHS hospital.

Meanwhile, active cases stand at 2,507 after 111 more patients recovered on Tuesday. As per an official statement, 51 people were discharged in Jammu division and 60 in Kashmir. So far, 3,642 people have been cured in the UT, taking the recovery rate to 58 %.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in cases was witnessed in Pulwama district as 45 more people tested positive for the virus. Srinagar recorded 28 cases and 16 infections each were reported in Kulgam and Baramulla districts. Single digit increase in numbers was recorded in Jammu division.

Till date, 2.61 lakh people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance — 39,760 in home quarantine, 29 in hospital quarantine and 47,088 under home surveillance. Besides these, 1.71 lakh people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

