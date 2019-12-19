14th edition of Kirloskar Vasundhara International film festival to honour green heros

cities

Updated: Dec 19, 2019

PUNE Green heros will be presented awards for their work towards the environment and creating awareness regarding the same during the 14th edition of Kirloskar Vasundhara International Film Festival (KVIFF).

The festival will begin from January 3 to 7, 2020, at Balgandharva Rangmandir, and National Film Archive of India (NFAI).

The awards will be presented to Vijay Bedi, Delhi, who will receive the Vasundhara Mitra Award for Filmmaker, the Vasundhara Mitra –Activists Award will be presented to Khenrab Phuntsog, Tashi Tsering, Smanla Tsering from Leh Ladakh, they are popularly known as 'Shan-e-Shan', while the third award Green Teacher Award will be presented to Solapur-based Professor Shrinivas Vadagbalkar, who is a participating member in national social movement of “Nadi Bachao” and “Pollution free Indian rivers”.

Other competitions during the festival

Street play: January 4, from 10am to 1pm at SP College

Eco quiz: January 6, from 10 am to 1 pm at Savitribai Phule Pune University

Conferences

Human-wildlife conflicts: January 6, at 10 am to 1 pm, at Modern College

Environmental laws: January 7, 9 am to 11 am, at DES Law College

Impact of Plastic on natural ecosystem and biodiversity: January 7, 10 am to 12 noon, at Bharati Vidyapeeth Environment Department