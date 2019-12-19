e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / Cities / 14th edition of Kirloskar Vasundhara International film festival to honour green heros

14th edition of Kirloskar Vasundhara International film festival to honour green heros

cities Updated: Dec 19, 2019 21:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Green heros will be presented awards for their work towards the environment and creating awareness regarding the same during the 14th edition of Kirloskar Vasundhara International Film Festival (KVIFF).

The festival will begin from January 3 to 7, 2020, at Balgandharva Rangmandir, and National Film Archive of India (NFAI).

The awards will be presented to Vijay Bedi, Delhi, who will receive the Vasundhara Mitra Award for Filmmaker, the Vasundhara Mitra –Activists Award will be presented to Khenrab Phuntsog, Tashi Tsering, Smanla Tsering from Leh Ladakh, they are popularly known as 'Shan-e-Shan', while the third award Green Teacher Award will be presented to Solapur-based Professor Shrinivas Vadagbalkar, who is a participating member in national social movement of “Nadi Bachao” and “Pollution free Indian rivers”. 

BOX

Other competitions during the festival

Street play: January 4, from 10am to 1pm at SP College

Eco quiz: January 6, from 10 am to 1 pm at Savitribai Phule Pune University

Conferences

Human-wildlife conflicts: January 6, at 10 am to 1 pm, at Modern College

Environmental laws: January 7, 9 am to 11 am, at DES Law College

Impact of Plastic on natural ecosystem and biodiversity: January 7, 10 am to 12 noon, at Bharati Vidyapeeth Environment Department

top news
‘Let UN decide on citizenship law’s legality,’ says Mamata Banerjee
‘Let UN decide on citizenship law’s legality,’ says Mamata Banerjee
On CAA row, Nitish Kumar breaks silence with a ‘guarantee’ to minorities
On CAA row, Nitish Kumar breaks silence with a ‘guarantee’ to minorities
‘Am glad I went’: Ramachandra Guha explains why he joined CAA protests
‘Am glad I went’: Ramachandra Guha explains why he joined CAA protests
BJP pulls out old video of Manmohan Singh on citizenship, Cong defends former PM
BJP pulls out old video of Manmohan Singh on citizenship, Cong defends former PM
BJP using CAA-NRC to reach out to Bengali-speaking Hindu voters in Assam, Bengal
BJP using CAA-NRC to reach out to Bengali-speaking Hindu voters in Assam, Bengal
The uncapped crorepatis: Meet future stars who raked in the moolah
The uncapped crorepatis: Meet future stars who raked in the moolah
‘Jawab Do,’ says Shabana Azmi on CAA. Twitter is quick to respond
‘Jawab Do,’ says Shabana Azmi on CAA. Twitter is quick to respond
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi: Metro service hit, traffic jams: All key points
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi: Metro service hit, traffic jams: All key points
trending topics
Shiv SenaIPL auction 2020citizenship lawDabangg 3Priyanka ChopraCitizenship Law ProtestDelhi TemperatureDelhi Citizenship Act Protest

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities