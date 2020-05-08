e-paper
15,500 faced the music for curfew violations in Ludhiana

Since March 23, 719 were arrested, while 14,788 were taken to open jails established across the city

cities Updated: May 08, 2020 21:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
As many as 231 people were arrested for roaming around in the open.(HT File Photo)
         

As many as 15,507 people have faced the music for violating curfew in Ludhiana city since it was imposed on March 23, police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said on Friday.

Out of the total violators, 719 were arrested under 418 first information reports (FIRs), while 14,788 were taken to open jails established across the city. Among the 418 FIRs, 94 were lodged for opening shops during curfew, 55 for crowding, 32 for not wearing face mask, and 231 people were arrested for roaming around in the open.

Agrawal said 6,854 traffic challans were issued and 1,253 vehicles had been seized so far.

55 LAKH PEOPLE SERVED FOOD

The police chief said they were also fulfilling their social responsibility during the lockdown. “We have served cooked food to 55.72 lakh people and distributed 39,837 ration kits among the needy,” he said.

Besides, 2,020 volunteers, including women, are helping the police personnel to maintain law and order situation in the district. Policemen deployed in Punjab Agricultural University, Division Numbers 1 and 5, Dehlon and Sarabha Nagar also made surprise visits to the houses of different residents and celebrated their birthdays/anniversaries, Agrawal said.

He said 12 quarantine centres with a capacity of 478 beds had been established exclusively for the police personnel at different locations under the Ludhiana police commissionerate.

