e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 15-year-old boy stabbed to death in clash between families in Kharar village

15-year-old boy stabbed to death in clash between families in Kharar village

Victim and his relatives had gone to confront two boys who had eloped with his cousins in Khanpur village

cities Updated: May 14, 2020 00:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
The victim, a student of Class 10, was living in Channalo village in Kurali with his mother.
The victim, a student of Class 10, was living in Channalo village in Kurali with his mother.(HT Photo)
         

A 15-year-old boy died on Tuesday following a clash between two families in Khanpur village in Kharar.

The victim, a student of Class 10, whose identity is being concealed as he is a minor, was living in Channalo village in Kurali with his mother after she had separated from her husband.

Police said the victim’s two cousins (both sisters) of Khanpur had eloped with two boys staying in a house in their neighbourhood. The girls had returned home, following which the victim and other relatives went to the boys’ house to confront them on May 8. Arguments snowballed into a clash, following which the victim’s relatives fled, but he was caught, beaten up, and stabbed by a member of the other family with a sharp-edged weapon.

The victim was taken to the Kurali civil hospital from where he was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment on May 12.

Kharar (city) station house officer Baghwant Singh said a murder case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, Lucky alias Lakwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh alias Vicky, Manpreet Singh alias Ladi along with 6 unknown residents of Khanpur.

Earlier on May 8, two residents of Khanpur who were at the spot and got injured amid the stone pelting during the clash, had given in writing to the police that they had struck a compromise with the girls’ family. It was only after the boy’s death that a murder case was registered.

top news
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi
Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Relief for real estate sector amid Covid crisis: Watch govt announcement
Relief for real estate sector amid Covid crisis: Watch govt announcement
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In