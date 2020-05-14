15-year-old boy stabbed to death in clash between families in Kharar village

cities

Updated: May 14, 2020 00:13 IST

A 15-year-old boy died on Tuesday following a clash between two families in Khanpur village in Kharar.

The victim, a student of Class 10, whose identity is being concealed as he is a minor, was living in Channalo village in Kurali with his mother after she had separated from her husband.

Police said the victim’s two cousins (both sisters) of Khanpur had eloped with two boys staying in a house in their neighbourhood. The girls had returned home, following which the victim and other relatives went to the boys’ house to confront them on May 8. Arguments snowballed into a clash, following which the victim’s relatives fled, but he was caught, beaten up, and stabbed by a member of the other family with a sharp-edged weapon.

The victim was taken to the Kurali civil hospital from where he was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment on May 12.

Kharar (city) station house officer Baghwant Singh said a murder case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, Lucky alias Lakwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh alias Vicky, Manpreet Singh alias Ladi along with 6 unknown residents of Khanpur.

Earlier on May 8, two residents of Khanpur who were at the spot and got injured amid the stone pelting during the clash, had given in writing to the police that they had struck a compromise with the girls’ family. It was only after the boy’s death that a murder case was registered.