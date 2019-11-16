15-yr-old labourer dies, kin blame contractor for death

cities

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 22:37 IST

A 15-year-old boy, employed as a labourer at a plywood factory in Hambran, died under mysterious circumstance at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, where he was referred from a Ludhiana hospital.

Kin of the deceased are alleging that a labour contractor had beaten him on the false charges of theft, which resulted in his death.

Police, however, are waiting for his postmortem report to establish the exact cause behind the death.

Jugal Raj, father of the boy, has meanwhile filed a written complaint against labour contractor Raghubir Paswan.

The police have questioned Paswan, who refuted the allegations.

In his defence, the contractor said that the boy was already suffering from fever, which he claimed could have been dengue.

“I had admitted him to the civil hospital, from where he was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh,” he added.

‘CONTRACTOR BROUGHT MY SON ON JOB PROMISE’

Jugal Raj, a native of Bihar, said Raghubir Paswan had brought his son to Ludhiana on a promise of giving him employment.

He said that his son was sick. “Despite knowing the fact, Paswan thrashed my son with a stick following which his health further deteriorated. On November 7, he was rushed to the civil hospital and later shifted to PGIMER,” the boy’s father said.

Ladhowal station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Balwinder Singh said they had received the information about boy’s death from PGIMER following which, his parents were informed.

The SHO added that cops have also visited the plywood factory and questioned other labourers.

“Details of the boy’s autopsy report will determine the further course of action,” the SHO said.