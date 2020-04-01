1592 cases registered against violators in last 10 days

cities

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 21:47 IST

PUNE The Pune police have registered 1,087 cases under Section 188 of Indian Penal code (IPC), while the Pimpri-Chinchwad police have registered at least 505 cases Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure against violators in the last ten days, according to officials.

The Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police have been enforcing the lockdown in their jurisdictions since March 22, the day of Janta Curfew announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The office-going crowd was taken off the streets completely by assembly prohibition orders in Pune city as well as Pimpri Chinchwad. The Pune city police, however, issued additional orders to prohibit movement of vehicles on the city roads. Vehicles of essential service providers and government staff are seen plying on the roads during all hours of the day, said police personnel.

On April 1, the officials of Wakad police station in Pimpri Chinchwad police jurisdiction seized 50 vehicles and booked 50 people for violating the lockdown. These 50 were among 93 who were booked by Pimpri Chinchwad police on Wednesday alone.

In these days, the Pune police have seized 650 vehicles of people who were violating the lockdown orders, said officials.

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have also been taking action against people trying to sell alcohol during the lockdown. On Wednesday, the police seized alcohol worth Rs 27,490 from a man who was driving a Mahindra Scorpio. The police also seized various other substances including gutkha from five other people on Wednesday.