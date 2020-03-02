16 booked for attacking Moga police team that went to arrest rape accused

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 15:26 IST

MOGA: Sixteen people, including seven women, were booked for attacking a police team that raided Jandeana Sharki village in Moga district to arrest a rape accused.

A police team led by sub inspector Balwinder Singh on Sunday evening raided a house and arrested Sarabjit Singh in a rape case.

Nearly 35 people attacked the police team and freed Sarabjit. Policemen sustained injuries and their official vehicle was damaged. Another team of policemen was rushed to the spot to control the situation. The villagers, however, alleged that the police team attacked them.

The rape case was registered against Sarabjit, an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) constable posted in Gurdaspur, on the complaint of a woman. Sub-inspector Balwinder Singh said that the police team raided Sarabjit’s house and arrested him, but village residents attacked them.

Superintendent of police Rattan Singh Brar said that a case has been registered against all those who attacked the police team. He termed the allegations by villagers baseless.

The case was registered under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty); 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions); 323 (causing hurt); 353, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code.