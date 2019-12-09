16 Indians fall before ITF $25,000 women’s tennis main draw starts today

cities

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 19:20 IST

Pune: With India’s top ranked women players – Ankita Raina (183) and Karman Kaur Thandi (196) — opting out of the 19th edition of the NECC Deccan ITF $25,000 women’s tennis tournament, chance was there for other players to shine but it did not happen.

Sixteen Indian players took to the court on day one (Sunday) of the first qualifying round and only Jennifer Luikham advanced to the final qualifying round where she lost to Yashina Ekaterina of Russia 3-6, 2-6 on Monday.

Out of other 15, it was only Salsa Aher and Ramya Natarajan who fought hard before losing the battle against Nefisa Berberovic of Bosnia 5-7, 4-6 and Valda Katic (Israel) 6-7 (2-7), 2-6 respectively. Rest all failed to survive against higher ranked players as the main draw begins from Tuesday.

Organisers have given four wildcards to Indians in the main draw — Niditra Rajmohan , Srivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty, Snehal Mane and Sharanya Gaware.

Ankita had won the title in 2014.

“Ankita will be representing his team Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in the inter-unit tennis tournament in New Delhi while Karman was last minute pull out due to injury,” said tournament director Ashwin Girme on Monday.

The annual event started in 2001 was a US$10,000 event from 2001–2005, and upgraded to US$25,000 in 2006-2008. In 2009, it was a US$50,000 to celebrate 10 years of the event. Since 2010, it is a $25,000 event.

Qualifying round results: (Indians unless stated)

Day 2: Final qualifying round:

Yashina Ekaterina (RUS) bt Jennifer Luikham6-3, 6-2; Emma Raducanu(GBR) bt Jia-Qi Kang(CHN) 6-4, 6-1; Alicia Smith(AUS) bt Ni Ma Zhuoma (CHN) 6-4, 6-2; Punnin Kovapitukted (THA) bt Mananchaya Sawangkaew (THA)6-1, 6-7(4-7), 12-10; Sato Naho (JPN) bt Stefi Carruthers (SAM) 1-6, 6-3, 10-4; Olga Doroshina (RUS) bt Valda Katic (ISR) 5-7, 6-2, 11-9; Corinna Dentoni (ITA) bt Freya Christei (GBR) 4-6, 6-2, 10-8; Evgeniya Burdina (RUS) bt Nefisa Berberovic(BIH)6-4, 6-1.

Day 1: First Qualifying Round

Yashina Ekaterina (RUS) bt Arthi Muniyan 6-1, 6-3; Jia-Qi Kang (CHN) bt Avika Sagwal 6-2, 6-2; Emma Raducanu bt wc- Akanksha Nitture 6-1, 6-0; Jennifer Luikham bt Aanisha Shewate (Ind) 6-1, 6-3; Punnin Kovapitukted (THA) bt Tejasvi Kate 6-1, 6-0; Ni Ma Zhuoma (CHN) bt Victoria Muntean(FRA) 6-4, 7-5; Corinna Dentoni (ITA) bt Deeksha Manju Prasad 6-0, 6-0; Alicia Smith (AUS) bt Richa Chaughule 6-0, 6-2; Mananchaya Sawangkaew (THA) bt Humera Shaikh 6-0, 6-1; Sato Naho (JPN) bt Pareen Shivekar 6-3, 6-2; Olga Doroshina (RUS) bt Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-1, 6-4; Freya Christei (GBR) bt wc- Abhilasha Mehra 6-1, 6-0; Nefisa Berberovic (BIH) bt wc- Salsa Aher 7-5, 6-4; Valda Katic (ISR) bt Ramya Natarajan 7-6 (7-2), 6-2; Stefi Carruthers (SAM) bt Pooja Ingale 6-4, 6-1; Evgeniya Burdina (RUS) bt Saumya Vig(Ind)6-3, 6-2.

Wildcards for the main draw

Niditra Rajmohan , Srivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty, Snehal Mane, Sharanya Gaware.

Top 8 seeds

1. Jia-Jing Lu (CHN,182), 2.Valeria Savinykh (RUS, 186),3. Kyoka Okamura (JPN,227), 4. Yue Yuan (CHN,228),5. Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR, 242), 6. Naiktha Bains (GBR, 245), 7. Diana Marcinkevica (LAT, 246),8. Despina Papamichail (GRE, 263)

Order of Play: Day 1

Court 1: (first match at 10: 30 am)

Ekaterina Yashina (Rus) vs Risa Ushijima (Jpn); Emma Raducanu (GBR) vs Valeriya Strakhova (UKR)

After 2pm

Doubles: 1-Freya Christie (GBR) and Valeria Savinykh (Rus) bt Kyoka Okamura and Naho Sato (Jpn)

Court 2: (first match at 10: 30 am)

4-Ulrikke Eikeri (Nor) vs Sharannya Gaware (Ind); Olga Doroshina (Rus) vs Berfu Cengiz (Tur)

After 2pm

Doubles: Daria Mishina and Anna Morgina (Rus) vs Ji Hee Choi (Kor) and Sunam Jeong (Kor)

Court 3: (first match at 10: 30 am)

3-Punin Kovapitukted (Tha) vs Kyoka Okamura (Jpn); Shalimar Talbi (Blr) vs 7-Despina Papamichail (Gre)

After 2pm

Doubles: 4-Jia-Qi Kang (Chn) and Peangtam Plipuech (Tha) vs Nefisa Berberovic (BIH) and Sandra Samir (Egy)

Court 4: (first match at 10: 30 am)

Anna Morgina (Rus) vs 6-Diana Marcinkevica (Lat); Evgeniya Burdina (Rus) vs Shrivali Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (Ind)

After 2pm

Doubles: Nudinida Luangnam (Tha) and Risa Ushijima (Jpn) vs Arthi Muniyan and Avika Sagwal (Ind)