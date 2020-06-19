16% students in Maharashtra have no access to radio, TV or mobile phone: State education department data

cities

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 01:29 IST

A total of 15.88% students from the state have no access to any medium of communication (radio, TV or mobile phone) for online education, according to the data obtained from the state education department. Also, 26.33% students don’t have access to even a non-android mobile phone.

The department collected the data from select clusters of 35 districts of the state to understand the access to various means of communication for students, with schools not being able to reopen in most parts owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. HT has a copy of the report. The department is yet to come up with a final report.

At 37.48%, Palghar tops the list of students with no access to any medium of communication, followed by Gadchiroli (36.23%) and Nandurbar (29.87%). Even in Mumbai, which has the highest penetration of WhatsApp (70.33%), 3.58% students do not have access to a mobile phone, TV or radio. The number is 16.29% in neighbouring Thane and 10.88% in Pune. Across the state, 43.64% students have access to WhatsApp.

With a large number of students still not having access to mediums required for online communication, the department has decided to follow a hybrid method of online and offline learning to reach out to every student.

“We are exploring all possible options. Those who do not have internet and phones would get textbooks delivered home and we have asked teachers to speak to such students over the phone. The local administration and schools will have to reach those without access to any mode of communication,” state education minister Varsha Gaikwad had said in a meeting with the media on June 15.

Hemangi Joshi, city-based Right to Education activist, said in such a scenario, the state government should start schools in remote areas as soon as possible.

“At least in places where cases haven’t been reported in the past few days, schools can start operations to ensure students do not miss out on learning. If online learning is only for a few days, it is okay. But if it is going to continue for longer, the government would have to draw up a detailed plan for students with no access to any mode of communication,” she said.