e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 17 Covid-positive women deliver healthy babies at Ludhiana’s Mother Child Hospital

17 Covid-positive women deliver healthy babies at Ludhiana’s Mother Child Hospital

All mothers were breast feeding their newborns under proper precautions. Therefore, there was no case of Covid transmission through breast milk in Ludhiana, says senior medical officer.

cities Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A separate operation theatre and labour room have been set up inside the Isolation Centre, where deliveries of Covid-positive women are conducted by specialised health staff.
A separate operation theatre and labour room have been set up inside the Isolation Centre, where deliveries of Covid-positive women are conducted by specialised health staff.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

As many as 17 Covid-positive women have successfully given birth to babies at the Mother Child Hospital (MCH) situated on the civil hospital premises, since the outbreak began in March.

Sharing this, senior medical officer Dr Malwinder Mala said all newborns were negative.

“Despite the large number of Covid-19 cases in the district, the team of doctors at MCH has been carrying out deliveries successfully. Only one woman had some medical complications, and by the time, she arrived at the MCH, the baby had passed away,” she said, adding that 11 more Covid-positive pregnant women were admitted at the civil hospital’s Isolation Centre and were being given proper care.

She said all mothers were breast feeding their newborns under proper precautions. Therefore, there was no case of Covid transmission through breast milk in Ludhiana.

“A separate operation theatre and labour room have been set up inside the Isolation Centre, where deliveries of Covid-positive women are conducted by specialised health staff,” she added.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said the state government was committed to providing best healthcare to Covid patients. He urged residents to immediately get themselves tested if they notice any Covid symptoms.

top news
‘Can recommend Sushant’s case to CBI if famiily asks’: Bihar CM
‘Can recommend Sushant’s case to CBI if famiily asks’: Bihar CM
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Muted Eid celebrations grim reminder of 2019 in Srinagar
Muted Eid celebrations grim reminder of 2019 in Srinagar
Pune company’s 76 employees test Covid-19 positive, more cases not ruled out
Pune company’s 76 employees test Covid-19 positive, more cases not ruled out
Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
All 10 points to be discussed in IPL GC on Sunday
All 10 points to be discussed in IPL GC on Sunday
MP Cong leaders to hold special prayers before Ram temple’s Bhumi Pujan ceremony
MP Cong leaders to hold special prayers before Ram temple’s Bhumi Pujan ceremony
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In