Cities / 17 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Ludhiana

17 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Ludhiana

Among them, three patients are from Jalandhar and two are from Malerkotla while four are from Chhawani Mohalla of the city and three from the Islam Ganj area

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 00:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
As many as 17 people were tested Covid-19 positive in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

While three patients are from Jalandhar and two are from Malerkotla, four are from Chhawani Mohalla of the city and three from the Islam Ganj area.

The others include a two-year-old girl child of a 25-year-old man, who had travelled to Gurugram in the past, a 27-year-old undertrial of the Central Jail, and

two men, aged 60 and 29 respectively, and a 20-year-old woman, who are contacts of a 60-year-old woman from Habib Ganj. She had died of Covid-19 on June 6.

The patients of Chhawani Mohalla included a 60-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman and two sisters, aged 13 and 10, respectively. With these, the number of total cases in Chhawani Mohalla has risen to 22.

As many as 175 patients have been cured so far, say health department officials.

In a revised list, the health department stated that while 282 cases are from Ludhiana, 110 positive patients are from other districts and states.

