17 more test positive in Himachal, tally rises to 673

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 22:06 IST

The Covid-19 tally in Himachal Pradesh has climbed to 673 as 17 more people were tested positive for the virus on Sunday. Eleven cases were reported from Kangra, three from Solan, two from Sirmaur, and one from Chamba.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said that a Delhi returned 30-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter, residents of Thakurdwara; a 42-year-old man from Dehra area, who travelled back from Ghaziabad; and a 19-year-old Delhi returnee girl are among the patients tested positive for the virus.

Apart from this, three men from Rakh village near Palampur town were tested positive. One of them had returned from Pathankot and two from Delhi. Two cases have been reported from Lambagaon area. Both men had returned from Delhi. Among other patients are a 37-year-old woman and her 11-year-old daughter who were under institutional quarantine. All patients have been shifted to covid care centres at Baijnath and Dadh.

Among three cases detected in Solan district, one is a Kuwait-returned man of Nalagarh town. He was in institutional quarantine. Two cases were detected in late evening. Two people have tested positive in Dhaulakuan and Pachhad area of Sirmaur. One has a travel history to Ahmedabad and the other has returned from Delhi.

Sirmaur DC RK Pruthi said that the administration has started their contact mapping.

In Chamba district, a Faridabad-returned man has tested positive. He was also under institutional quarantine.

237 ACTIVE CASES IN STATE

At present, there are 237 active cases in state; 417 have recovered; eleven have migrated to other states, and six have succumbed to the disease.

Till date, Himachal has recorded 673 cases. As many as 343 cases have been recorded in June.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 181 cases, followed by Hamirpur with 166 cases. Una has recorded a total of 80 cases, Solan 77 cases, Chamba 44, Bilaspur and Sirmaur 32 each, Shimla 30, Mandi 23, Kullu five, and Kinnaur three cases. Eleven of the 12 districts in Himachal are affected by Covid-19. Lahaul-Spiti is the only corona-free district so far.