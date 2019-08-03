17 people die on Thane rly tracks in July; death toll goes up to 92 this yr

cities

Seventeen people died last month while crossing railway tracks in Thane, according to data from the government railway police (GRP). Most deaths, according to the police, happened at the level crossings near Kalwa-Kharegaon and Diva railway stations.

This takes the total death toll on railway tracks under the Thane GRP to 92 this year.

In July 2018, the Thane GRP recorded 15 accidental deaths and four injuries on their railway tracks.

Both Kalwa and Diva stations come under the jurisdiction of Thane GRP, and the level crossing near these stations is for vehicles to cross between the east and west parts of the city.

According to the railway police, accidents here often occur due because motorists and pedestrians rarely follow traffic rules.

“In month of July (2019), 17 fatal accidents were recorded while crossing the tracks. In all these accidents, the deceased were the pedestrians who were run over by a moving train,” said Smita Dhakne, senior police inspector from Thane GRP. “We are regularly requesting commuters to use the foot overbridges (FoBs) at the stations, but many choose to use the level crossing in order to save time.”

According to a GRP officer, there are 10 to 12 fatal accidents which happen routinely at these level crossings.

Of the 17 deaths recorded in July this year, three were reported on same day during the last week of the month.

“All three were dead on the spot, after being run over by a train. One of the victims was a 40-year-old person [who is unidentified], who died near Diva; a 25-year-old man died near Kalamboli; and a 24-year-old died after jumping on the track in front of moving local,” said a GRP officer.

“The stations are at a distance from the level crossings; if any pedestrian has to go on opposite side, they prefer to commute through the level crossing instead of using stations’ FoBs,” said Manisha Raut, 38, a local from Kalwa.

Commuters, however, have been urging the authorities to finish work on rail overbridges (RoBs) at all level crossings to prevent further accidents.

“Many pedestrians and even motorists choose to cross the level crossing when the gates are closed. Both the railway and civic body authorities must construct RoBs to curb further accidents on the tracks,” said Mahesh Kamble, 44, a resident of Diva.

The Kalwa RoB, according to officials, has been partially completed while work on the Diva FoB is yet to start. The construction of both bridges is a shared responsibility between CR and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) as the structure would spread across both their jurisdictions.

“The part of Kalwa- Kharegaon RoB which comes under CR is ready, while the one which comes under civic body is stuck due to land acquisition issues. As far as the Diva RoB is concerned, the construction of the same has already begun and will take around one-and-a-half years to complete,” said a CR official from Mumbai.

Civic officials, however, claimed the land acquisition issue has been resolved and work will soon start on the RoB.

“We have received the court order [clearing the acquisition of the land] recently and will soon begin the work, which is likely to be completed within two to three months,” said a senior official from the TMC’s engineering department. “As far as the Diva RoB is concerned, we have not come across any land acquisition issues so far; therefore, the construction of the same will begin once the railways are done with their part.”

