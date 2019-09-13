17 PPS officers transferred

cities

Chandigarh The Punjab government on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of 17 PPS officers in the state.

An official spokesperson said Gagan Ajit Singh has been posted as DCP, security and operations, Amritsar, whereas Balkar Singh is the new DCP, law and order, Jalandhar.

Naresh Dogra is now DCP, traffic, security and operations, Jalandhar; while Harpreet Singh has been posted as AIG, NRI, Jalandhar with additional charge of Zonal AIG, crime branch-CID, BOI, Jalandhar. Harpal Singh has been posted as ADCP-III, Amritsar; Balwinder Singh as SP (investigation), Ropar; and Rajbir Singh as SP (investigation), Ludhiana (rural).

Amarjit Singh is now SP, special branch, Fatehgarh Sahib; while Gurmeet Kaur has been posted as SP, organised crime and narcotics, Faridkot. Palwinder Singh Cheema is the new SP, traffic, Patiala; Sharanjit Singh posted as SP, headquarters, Sangrur.

Rakesh Kumar has been posted as SP (operations), Sangrur, and Sheilendra Singh, SP, PBI, operations, Amritsar (rural).

Tarun Rattan is now SP, organised crime and narcotics, Ludhiana (rural); whereas Manpreet Singh as SP, investigation, Kapurthala. Mandeep Singh has been posted as SP, organised crime and narcotics, Kapurthala. Balraj Singh has been posted as AIG, NRI, Patiala.

