17-year-old booked for sexual assault of 16-year-old in Nigdi

cities Updated: Jan 29, 2020 14:42 IST
PUNE A 17-year-old boy from Pimpri-Chinchwad was booked in a case of sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl on Tuesday.

On Monday, he allegedly called her to a flat in Nigdi and forced himself upon her, said police officials, adding that the two were known to each other. The complaint in the matter was lodged by the girl’s 38-year-old mother.

A friend of the girl had insisted that she call up the accused on the phone, according to the complaint. The girl did and he called her to a flat in Akurdi.

As the girl entered the house, the boy allegedly forced himself on her and raped her, according to the complaint.

An assistant police inspector from the Nigdi police station is investigating the case.

A case under Section 376 (sexual assault) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3,4, 7, 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (Pocso) Act at Nigdi police station

