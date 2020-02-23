17-year-old raped by 3 men over five days in Ludhiana, 2 held

cities

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 22:42 IST

Police arrested two of three persons accused of raping a 17-year-old girl for five days.

The victim, who hails from Odisha, had accused three persons — Harman of Dashmesh Nagar, and Sooraj and Deepof Dhandhari — of raping her. Sooraj and Deep have been arrested while Harman is at large.

The victim told the police that her neighbour Shobha had introduced her to Harman.

She alleged that on February 14, Harman barged into her house while she was alone and raped her. She said the accused threatened her and told her to not speak of the incident.

She said two days later Harman broke into the bathroom and attempted to sexually assault her. She raised an alarm, following which the accused fled.

The teenager told the police that later in the day, Deep, on the pretext of consoling her took her to Sooraj’s house where he raped her. She said the next day Sooraj sexually assaulted her too.

The victim said she escaped Sooraj’s house on February 19. Assistant sub-inspector of police Gurmeet Singh said an FIR under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act had been registered.

Labourer kidnaps Class 7 student

In another case, police booked a labourer on charges of kidnapping a Class-7 student from her rented accommodation and raping her in a vacant plot in New Sundar Nagar of Sarabha Nagar on Sunday.

The incident took place in the intervening night of February 20 and 21.

The accused, Shambhu, 30, of New Sundar Nagar, threatened the 13-year-old and told her not to tell anyone about the incident. The victim’s parents were in Bihar. She was staying with her aunt.

The victim’s mother filed an FIR upon returning from Bihar. The victim said Shambhu had been stalking her for the past few days.Sarabha Nagar station house officer sub-inspector Madhu Bala said a case had been registered under Section 376 and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused.

Man drugs 22-year-old, rapes her

Police booked a man of raping a 22-year-old woman after offering her fritters laced with sedatives here on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Lahoria of Haibowal. The victim lives with her grandmother and works as a domestic help.

The victim said that on February 21, when she was on her way to work, the accused stopped her on the way and offered her fritters laced with cannabis.

After she lost consciousness, the accused took the victim to a vacant plot and raped her, the victim alleged.

Assistant sub-inspector Gurshinder Singh said a case had been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code.