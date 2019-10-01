e-paper
17-year-old Thaneite bags gold at London’s Judo Championships

cities Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:54 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
A 17-year-old Thane resident recently won a gold medal at the 2019 Commonwealth Judo Championships held in London. Apoorva Patil participated with six others in the open category.

Having started at the age of 10, Patil has won several medals in the Under-15 category at the national and international levels earlier. But this was her first in the cadet category (under 20).

“I am elated at the win. I have been practising to ensure that I am able to perform well,” Patil said.

She has been associated with the Saraswati Krida Sankul, a sports club, for the past seven years, and is currently in Class 12. Her coach Devisingh Rajput said he is proud of her achievements. “We conduct practice sessions thrice a week, as she is now HSC now and also has to attend college. But she has managed to participate on an international platform with well-trained participants and yet win a gold medal,” Rajput said.

Describing her as a “notorious” child at the age of 10, Rajput said that once she started training, she was dedicated. She now assists him in coaching the younger students at the sports club.

Patil’s mother is a homemaker and her father works with the Mumbai police. Her parents said as a 10-year-old, they had enrolled her in gymnastics. However, as she was overweight, it became difficult for her to practice. So, they decided to encourage her to take up Judo.

Rajput said that with regular training and disciplined techniques, Patil has been consistent in her performances.

