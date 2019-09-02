e-paper
17-yr-old girl hit by car in Butler Palace colony, injured

  Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A 17-year-old girl was severely injured after being hit by a car in Butler Palace colony in Hazratganj area of Lucknow on Sunday evening.

The police registered a case and initiated investigation into the matter.

“The girl was cycling in the colony when she was hit by the car from behind. The person driving the car fled from the scene. We have lodged a case against unidentified persons regarding the matter,” said RR Singh, SHO, Hazratganj police station. The victim was admitted to a hospital.

Locals said the guard of the colony tried to stop the car, but the driver tried to run him over.

Investigators are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the car and the driver.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 23:30 IST

