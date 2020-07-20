e-paper
18 ITBP personnel among 27 new Covid-19 patients in Himachal Pradesh

18 ITBP personnel among 27 new Covid-19 patients in Himachal Pradesh

State coronavirus tally rises to 1,548; the jawans had returned from leave recently from different states and were in institutional quarantine within at Jeori camp

chandigarh Updated: Jul 20, 2020 15:08 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Himachal Pradesh recorded a spike of 623 Covid-19 cases in June, while 595 cases have been reported in July till date.
Himachal Pradesh recorded a spike of 623 Covid-19 cases in June, while 595 cases have been reported in July till date.(Deepak Sansta/HT file photo)
         

Shimla/Dharamshala: Twenty people, including 18 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the state’s coronavirus count to 1,548.

Twenty-two people tested positive in Shimla, three in Bilaspur and two in Chamba district.

Rampur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Surender Mohan said that 18 jawans of ITBP’s 43rd Battalion tested positive at the Jeori camp.

The jawans had returned from leave recently from different states and were in institutional quarantine within the camp.

Forty-one samples of ITBP personnel were sent for testing of which 18 tested positive.

Earlier, 23 ITBP jawans, six at Jeori and 17 at Jangi in Kinnaur district, were found infected on July 2.

Two labourers tested positive at Mehndali village in Rohru. They came from Azamgarh of Uttar Pradesh and were home quarantined.

Two patients were reported from Bhattakufer and Jatog area on the outskirts of Shimla town. Both were in quarantine.

Three people, including a couple, tested positive in Bilaspur. In Chamba, a woman back from Agra and a man, who returned from Bihar, tested positive.

All patients were shifted to Covid-care centres in their respective areas.

SECOND STEEP SPIKE

Himachal recorded 64 cases on Sunday, the second steepest spike in the virus cases this month.

Earlier, 78 cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh on July 13.

The state recorded a spike of 623 cases in June, while 595 cases have been reported in July till date.

Special secretary, health, Nipun Jindal said active cases have climbed to 462, while 1,060 patients have been cured so far. Till date, 1,15,298 samples have been tested in the state.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 334 cases followed by Solan with 332 cases. Hamirpur has 281 cases, Una 162, Shimla 93, Chamba 80, Sirmaur 89, Bilaspur 66, Mandi 48, Kinnaur 39, Kullu 20 and Lahaul-Spiti district four.

