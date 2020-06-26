e-paper
18-year-old died by suicide in Thane

cities Updated: Jun 26, 2020 22:44 IST
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

An 18-year-old died by suicide in Thane’s Manpada-Chitalsar area on Thursday. Police has registered accidental death case. Chitalsar police officer said, “The body was found near a tree by a local. Nothing suspicious has been found. We are tracing his family.”

On Thursday, police received a call from resident of Tikijiniwadi found he is dead near the tree. Initial inquiry revealed that, he was living alone and working for a fisherman.

Earlier in April another boy died by suicide, the reason for which is still unknown.

