18-year-old held for stalking minor girl, extorting money in Navi Mumbai

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 00:59 IST

Vashi police arrested a 18-year-old boy on Tuesday for stalking a minor girl on a social media application and extorting ₹38,000 from her.

The 14-year-old girl from Sector 2 in Vashi knew the accused, Sandeep Ramu Pawar, a resident of Koprigaon, Sector 26 in Vashi. He was allegedly in a relationship with the victim’s friend.

According to police, the accused used to send texts to the minor to be conveyed to her friend. However, since May the accused allegedly started forcing the minor to be in a relationship with him.

“As per the complainant, he would coax her on social networking sites. As she did not respond, the accused threatened that he would slash her wrist or get her kidnapped and demanded money from her,” a police officer attached to Vashi police station said.

On several occasions, the complainant stole money from her family and gave it to the accused. Between May 31 and September 10, the accused made her pay around ₹38,000.

The incident came to light when her family realised that she was taking the money, and confronted her. After she narrated the ordeal to her family, they approached Vashi police on Tuesday.

“We arrested the accused immediately after the case was registered. The accused did not work anywhere and helped his brother-in-law in his contract business,” senior inspector Sanjeev Dhumal said.

Pawar has been arrested for stalking and extortion under sections of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. He was produced before the court on Tuesday and has been remanded in police custody till September 18.