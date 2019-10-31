1864 schools seek UP Board affiliation

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:58 IST

As many as 1,864 schools spread across the 75 districts of the state are vying to bag affiliation of the UP Board considered one of the largest educational boards of the world.

“The board, which already has around 27,405 affiliated government-run, government-aided and unaided schools in UP, plans to complete all formalities in this regard at its level by December 31 and then seek final go ahead for granting the affiliation from the state government,” informed officials aware of the development.

These institutions, if granted affiliation, would be able to be part of UP Board’s high school and intermediate examinations-2022, added a UP Board senior official requesting anonymity.

UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava confirmed the development and said the board hopes to get spot inspection reports of the applicant institutions from all districts by November 30 and then take decision on them as per set guidelines.

The UP Board had set July 15, 2019 as the last date for the schools vying for affiliation to apply. Till this date, 1,864 schools submitted their online applications. However, between July 16 and July 31 the left out institutions could apply, but with a late fee. By July 31, a total of 2020 schools had applied.

As per board officials, out of these 2020 schools, 158 failed to submit the duly-filled form as required and as a result their request was cancelled and the final numbers stood at 1,864.

In the next phase, members of a committee head by the district inspector of schools (DIOS) of different districts would physically inspect the campuses of the applicant schools to verify infrastructure and other resources and submit their reports to the board by November 30.

This committee has sub divisional magistrates of the tehsil concerned besides principals of Government Intermediate Colleges and Government Girls Intermediate Colleges as members.

Once the board finalises the list of schools meeting the norms, it will send the list to the state government for approval following which affiliation letters will be issued by the board.

Earlier for the 2021 board examinations, the UP Board had granted affiliation to 1022 schools on July 11, 2019.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 22:58 IST