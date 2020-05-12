19 positive cases in north Delhi civic body

cities

New Delhi

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday reported a jump of 19 fresh Covid positive cases, taking the tally of its total employees who have contracted the infection from 18, as reported last on Sunday, to 37.

The list of 37 includes a 45-year-old female teacher who was on ration distribution duty in her school and died on May 4.

Among hospital staff, the fresh cases include three more doctors, who have tested positive in the corporation’s Kasturba Hospital in Daryaganj. Already, five gynaecologists were reported to have tested Covid positive on March 5.

Besides, 10 health care workers -- including seven doctors, two nurses and one lab technician -- are already Covid positive in the north body’s Hindu Rao Hospital, and one female ward staff in Rajan Babu TB Hospital in Kingsway Camp.

Among non-hospital staff, one malaria inspector engaged with the north corporation was already reported to be Covid positive on Sunday. One lady teacher expired died the disease on May 4.

On Tuesday, the corporation said two public health inspectors, who check various food outlets for hygiene standards, also tested positive. Besides, one assistant public health inspector (APHI) and three field workers, who spray disinfectant liquid sodium hypochlorite and anti-Malaria medicine in drains, have also tested positive.

Others who were reported Covid positive by the north body on Tuesday include: one domestic breeding checker (DBC), who go door-to-door checking coolers and overhead tanks for mosquito larva; one assistant sanitary inspector (ASI), who are responsible for cleaning roads and dhalaos (colony garbage dumps); two safai karmcharis (lower level sanitation workers) and one primary teacher.

North body commissioner Varsha Joshi said, “Three of our auxiliary nurse midwives are also Covid positive. They were the first to be infected while assisting Delhi government teams in sampling in Jahangirpuri.”

The corporation officials said that they can only give out statistics and not the details regarding the gender, age or work profile of any of the Covid positive cases to hide their identity.

In the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, so far, one sanitation worker has been reported dead from Covid, while one in East Delhi Municipal Corporation is positive and in hospital in a serious condition.