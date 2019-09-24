19-year-old married woman ends life in Ludhiana

cities

Two months after her love marriage, a 19-year-old woman ended her life by consuming poison near Chhandran village of Koomkalan in Ludhiana.

Police said the victim, a resident of Rupalon village in Samrala, took the extreme step after she came to know that her husband was already engaged to a woman and his marriage was due in November.

Police said though her parents had already disowned her, they were ready to accept the body.

The Koomkalan police have booked her 28-year-old husband, also a resident of Rupalon, for cheating and abetment to suicide.

Police said victim had eloped with her husband on July 17 and later solemnised the marriage on July 25 in the Punjab and Haryana high court, Chandigarh, against her parent’s will.

After the marriage, the couple stayed at different hotels in Chandigarh and Kharar among other places.

Police said soon after the marriage, the accused started avoiding her. Later, she came to know that he was already engaged to some other woman.

On Monday, after a verbal spat with him in a car on the way to Chhandran, she consumed poison. After she collapsed by the roadside, the accused fled the spot. Later, the police rushed her to the hospital.

ASI Sahib Singh, who is investigating the case, said the victim died on Tuesday. A case under Sections 420 and 306 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

The ASI added that soon after the incident, they had informed the girl’s family, but they refused to come, following which the police paid the hospital bill of ₹25,000. However, on Tuesday, when the family came to know about her death, they said they will accept the body.

