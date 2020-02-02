194KG HEROIN HAUL : STF issues notice to Cong councillor for joining probe

cities

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 22:34 IST

The Punjab Police’s anti-drug special task force (STF) on Sunday issued a notice to Congress councillor Pardeep Sharma to join the probe after investigations revealed that the 194kg of heroin, seized from a house in Sultanwind area of Amritsar, was stored in Sharma’s house on Majitha road for about a week.

The development comes a day after the councillor’s son Sahil Sharma came under the STF lens for his alleged involvement in the drugs case. Sahil is out on bail for the past two months in an assault case.

The STF on Friday unearthed a heroin supply racket having overseas connections with the recovery of 194kg of the contraband from a house belonging to Anwar Masih, a local Shiromani Akali Dal leader, in Sultanwind. Seven people, including a 24-year-old woman and an Afghan national, were arrested.

A senior STF official privy to the investigation said: “We have issued a notice to Pardeep Sharma to join the investigation as our preliminary investigation has suggested that his house on the Majitha road was used for stashing heroin. During investigation, it came to light that Sahil and other accused stored the consignment in the house.”

On Saturday, an STF official said they have already nominated Sahil in the case. However, inspector general (IG) of police, STF-border range, Kaushtubh Sharma said: “His (Sahil’s) role is being investigated.”

Sharma, who is the councillor of ward number 52, said: “I haven’t received the notice but I am ready to join investigation. I have given the house to my wife, whom I have divorced, four year ago. The house doesn’t belong to me anymore. My son Sahil is also not living with his mother.”