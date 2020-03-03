e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 1984 ANTI-SIKH RIOTS:SC to hear Sajjan’s bail petition today

1984 ANTI-SIKH RIOTS:SC to hear Sajjan’s bail petition today

The apex court agreed to list the matter for March 5

cities Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:01 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International
Hindustantimes
         

NEW DELHI

Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who has been convicted in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court (SC) seeking an urgent listing of his bail plea, contending that he is ill and lost a lot of weight since his imprisonment.

The apex court agreed to list the matter for March 5.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde asked if the bail application was filed with an affidavit containing all the health details.

Senior lawyer and former additional solicitor general Vikas Singh, appearing for Kumar, told the court that his client was ill and his health was not improving.

Kumar, 74, in his bail application contended that he has been in jail since December 2018 and has lost 8-10 kilograms since then.

The top court had earlier this month declined Kumar’s plea seeking interim bail and had scheduled the matter for hearing after the Holi vacation.

Kumar, who is the main accused in a case relating to the killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar during the 1984 riots, was convicted on December 17, 2018 by a Delhi court and was awarded a life term.

tags
top news
Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare
Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop
‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities