2,218 policemen, 1,808 home guards to ensure smooth voting

cities Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The Pune police are equipped with 2,218 officials and 1,808 home guards to ensure smooth voting on Monday. Additionally, there will be three companies of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), five companies of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and 15 officials of the Central Investigation Department (CID), according to the information released by the police commissionerate.

As part of preventive action, 330 cases under Section 107 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 138 under Sections 110 of CrPC, 22 under 109 of CrPC, and 130 under Prohibition Act were registered in the city.

During the model code of conduct period, 2,703.193 litres of hooch worth Rs 6,69,970 and 49 weapons were seized by the police.

As long as the model code of conduct is in place, 31 flying squad teams and 31 static surveillance teams will be active throughout the region. In the periphery of the city, 14 checkpoints have been active. During the days of model code of conduct, the flying squad teams and static surveillance teams collected Rs 21,23,310.

“The city police jurisdiction will have 2,920 voting booths for voters from ten assembly constituencies,” said Ravindra Shisave, joint commissioner of police, Pune.

The 2,920 polling booths are located in 568 buildings across Purandar, Wadgaon Sheri, Hadapsar, Shivajinagar, Kasba, Pune cantonment, Parvati, Khadasawasla, Kothrud, and Bhor assembly constituencies.

The Election Commission has declared 110 of the 2,920 booths to be critical. One dedicated home guard will be deployed at every critical booth.

There will be various strike teams deployed in the city on Monday. The strike teams will include 130 instant response teams, 30 crime response teams, 15 divisional response teams, 6 zonal response teams.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 22:59 IST

