2 booked for operating unauthorised call centres in Mohali

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 01:19 IST

Police have booked two persons for operating two unauthorised call centres operating in Industrial Area, Phase 7, Mohali.

The accused have been identified as Mohd Khan and Ramzan from Jaipur.

According to police, the duo was running call centres under the names of Skyway Net Solution Private Limited and Skiral Service Private Limited.

The police said they had received information about the unauthorised call centres being operated from Mohali after which raids were conducted, but the accused had fled.

“The accused had taken a factory building on rent and were using it to operate unauthorised call centres. We raided the premises, but the accused had fled after locking the premises,” said Manphull Singh, station house officer (SHO), Phase 1, Mohali.

A case under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120 of the Indian Penal Code was registered in Phase 1 police station.

The authorities were unaware about the unauthorised call centres operating from Mohali until Jaipur police arrested 23 persons and during their interrogation it was revealed that the call centres were operating in Mohali.

Jaipur police had busted a gang duping people in America and other foreign countries on pretext of getting them loans.

The police had recovered 25 computers, three laptops, server LED, 25 mobile phones and luxury cars, including Jaguar.

The accused used to hire unemployed youth who were fluent in English and paid them ₹15,000 to ₹ 20,000.