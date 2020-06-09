e-paper
2 constables among nine injured in two encounters in Greater Noida

cities Updated: Jun 09, 2020 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Nine people, including two police constables, were injured in two separate encounters in Badalpur and Dadri area respectively in a span 24 hours, police said.

In the first incident, six suspected criminals who belong to an inter-state gang were arrested after they were injured in an encounter at the Jarcha road on Tuesday, the police said. The suspects, wanted by the police in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand for looting vehicles, were identified as Firoz, Yusuf, Mohammad Naseem, Asif, Gulam, and Alam.

“The suspects would target trucks parked on the roadside and then steal the tires and rims. Last month, they were involved in two incidents in Dadri and one in Badalpur last month. In the wee hours on Tuesday, the suspects were in a truck, and when asked to stop by a police team they tried to flee. They also fired at the police team chasing them and were injured in the cross-firing. Two of our constables, Ankit and Nitin, were also injured,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), zone 3.

Police officers said the suspects have several cases; lodged against them in UP and Uttarakhand.

“Firoz has at least 18 cases, including those involving gangster act, against him, while others have also been involved in various incidents. We recovered a truck from them along with 10 stolen tires, four countrymade pistols, four hydraulic jacks, and five iron rods and other tools used in the robberies,” said Singh.

In the second incident, police officers were tipped about two men with a criminal history traveling on a motorcycle without a number plate in Badalpur late Monday night. The police had set up check posts to intercept them.

“The suspects fired on a police team as they tried to flee. One of them, Arshad, was injured, while the other person managed to flee. A search is on for him. Arshad is wanted in a loot, kidnapping, and murder case from Muzaffarnagar . We found a countrymade pistol on him and recovered the stolen motorcycle,” said Harish Chander, DCP, zone 2.

