e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 2 Covid patients among 3 booked for violating curfew in Mohali hotspot

2 Covid patients among 3 booked for violating curfew in Mohali hotspot

Trio from Jawaharpur village had drinks together; 2 had tested positive and isolated at Banur hospital

cities Updated: May 01, 2020 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

Police booked three residents of Jawaharpur village – a coronavirus hotspot in Mohali district — for sitting together to have drinks in violation of the curfew.

The accused are Sukhjinder Singh, Rakesh Dhiman and Karamjit Singh. While Rakesh and Karamjit had tested positive for coronavirus and isolated at the Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur, Sukhjinder had tested negative and was quarantined.

The case was registered on the statement of Sukhjinder who had got admitted to the hospital after falling ill post consumption of the liquor, which, he told the health authorities, was brought by Rakesh from his house.

The trio has been booked under Sections 188, 269, 270 and 271 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Dear Bassi police station.

The village has so far reported 46 positive cases of which 17 have got cured.

3 OF FAMILY BOOKED FOR THREATENING COP

In a separate case, police booked a man, his wife and son for abusing and threatening a policeman on duty in Mubarikpur village of Dear Bassi.

Head constable Malkiat Singh in his complaint said the accused, Jagtar Singh, was not wearing a mask and several people had gathered around his rehri to purchase vegetables. Malkiat said when he asked people to maintain social distancing, the accused started arguing with him and threatened him. A case under Sections 188, 269, 270, 186, 506 of the IPC was registered at the Dera Bassi police station.

top news
‘Give Delhi a break’: Govt may ask Centre to tweak red zone rule for capital
‘Give Delhi a break’: Govt may ask Centre to tweak red zone rule for capital
Decoded in 9 points: India’s lockdown 3.0 restrictions, red zone and travel
Decoded in 9 points: India’s lockdown 3.0 restrictions, red zone and travel
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
First time since nationwide lockdown, Kerala sees no new Covid-19 case
First time since nationwide lockdown, Kerala sees no new Covid-19 case
Meghan Markle loses first round in newspaper lawsuit
Meghan Markle loses first round in newspaper lawsuit
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
What lockdown extension means for the economy: Abheek Barua explains
What lockdown extension means for the economy: Abheek Barua explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities