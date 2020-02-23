2 dead, 5 hurt in road mishaps in Shimla

cities

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 23:22 IST

Two persons were killed and five sustained injuries in two accidents which occurred on Sunday in Shimla district. One person was killed while were hurt when a vehicle skidded off the road near Mundaghat, 22 kilometres Shimla. The deceased has been identified as Nitin Sharma ,36, resident of Gajeha Kufar village in Shimla while injured have been identified as Monika and Pooja, residents of Mundaghat, Shimla.

The accident took place on Sunday around 9.30am when the driver lost control over the vehicle. The vehicle was noticed by a local resident who informed the police. Police rescued the injured and recovered the body.

The injured were rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College where they are undergoing treatment while postmortem of the deceased has been conducted.

Another accident took place near Narkanda, Shimla, in which one woman was killed and three injured, including an eight-year-old child, when the vehicle they were travelling fell into a deep gorge after driver of the car lost control over the vehicle.

The deceased was Anju (30), resident of Kotgarh, while injured are Ami Chand ,40, Kanika ,18, and Lakshya ,8, all residents of Bhutti village in Kotgarh Sub Tehsil.

Police reached the spot as soon as it received information and rescued the injured and recovered the dead body.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital, Kumarsain.

Shimla Superintendent of police (SP) Omapati Jamwal confirmed the report and said police are conducting the investigation.