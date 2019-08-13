e-paper
2 dead as bikes collide head-on in Mansa

cities Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mansa
Two persons were killed and two children were critically injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles near the thermal power plant at Banawala village here on Tuesday.

Gurdeep Singh, 25, of Talwandi Aklia village, was travelling towards Behniwal from Talwandi Aklia with his wife Lovepreet Kaur and children Husandeep (girl) and Mehakdeep (boy), sister-in-law Karamjeet Kaur and nephew Ekam when his bike rammed into the motorcycle being driven Gursewak Singh, 35, of Maujian village.

“While Gurdeep and Gurdev died on the spot, Lovepreet and Karamjeet are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Mansa. Mehakdeep and Ekam have been referred to private hospitals in Bathinda as their condition was critical,” said Gurdeep Singh, assistant sub-inspector and investigating officer.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 22:11 IST

