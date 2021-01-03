2 dead in head-on collision between car and truck near Indapur

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 21:30 IST

PUNE: Two people in a car were killed after a head-on collision with a truck in Indapur, near Pune, on Sunday morning.

The deceased driver has been identified as Pandurang Sitaram Tathawade (58), while the deceased co-passenger has been identified Rukmini Pandurang Tathawade (58), both residents of Khadki and natives of Pabal, Shirur.

The two were heading from Indapur towards Bavda, while the truck was heading in the opposite direction.

The car was a Tata Nexon registered in Pune. The truck was also a Tata truck, also registered in Pune.

The unidentified truck was abandoned by the driver who fled the spot after the accident, according to the complaint.

The bodies were taken to government hospital in Indapur for a post-mortem before being handed over to the family members.

A case under Sections 304(a), 279, 337, 338, and 427 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184,143,177 of Motor vehicle Act has been registered at the Indapur police station against the truck driver. Assistant police inspector Ajit Jadhav of Indapur police station is investigating the case.