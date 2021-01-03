e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 2 dead in head-on collision between car and truck near Indapur

2 dead in head-on collision between car and truck near Indapur

cities Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 21:30 IST
HTC
HTC
         

PUNE: Two people in a car were killed after a head-on collision with a truck in Indapur, near Pune, on Sunday morning.

The deceased driver has been identified as Pandurang Sitaram Tathawade (58), while the deceased co-passenger has been identified Rukmini Pandurang Tathawade (58), both residents of Khadki and natives of Pabal, Shirur.

The two were heading from Indapur towards Bavda, while the truck was heading in the opposite direction.

The car was a Tata Nexon registered in Pune. The truck was also a Tata truck, also registered in Pune.

The unidentified truck was abandoned by the driver who fled the spot after the accident, according to the complaint.

The bodies were taken to government hospital in Indapur for a post-mortem before being handed over to the family members.

A case under Sections 304(a), 279, 337, 338, and 427 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184,143,177 of Motor vehicle Act has been registered at the Indapur police station against the truck driver. Assistant police inspector Ajit Jadhav of Indapur police station is investigating the case.

top news
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Won’t go back till laws are repealed, say farmers before 7th round of talks
Won’t go back till laws are repealed, say farmers before 7th round of talks
‘Disgraceful’: Vardhan slams Akhilesh Yadav, Tharoor over Covid-19 vaccine
‘Disgraceful’: Vardhan slams Akhilesh Yadav, Tharoor over Covid-19 vaccine
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
After Gram Panchayats, Karnataka BJP preps for Taluk and Zilla Panchayat polls
After Gram Panchayats, Karnataka BJP preps for Taluk and Zilla Panchayat polls
‘Big salute to doctors’: BMC chief on 3 Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai
‘Big salute to doctors’: BMC chief on 3 Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
Watch: Amid China tension, Tibetans in India vote for Parliament-in-exile
Watch: Amid China tension, Tibetans in India vote for Parliament-in-exile
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In