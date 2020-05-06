2 deaths, 144 fresh cases take Punjab Covid count to 1,634

cities

Two deaths linked to Covid-19 were reported in Punjab as the state recorded 144 cases, including 114 Nanded pilgrims, on Wednesday. A 30-year-old patient from Jalandhar died at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Wednesday, while a 39-year-old man who died at Patiala’s Mata Kaushlaya Hospital on Tuesday was tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. The Jalandhar patient was suffering from chronic kidney disease and hypertension and had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 30. Patiala patient had comorbid conditions such as hypotension, cardiac ailment and was on epilepsy medication, civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said.

The total count of Covid-19 patients in the state has now gone up to 1,634.

Tarn Taran’s tally of 57 cases, all of them Hazur Sahib pilgrims, was the biggest from any district in the state on Wednesday. Among the fresh cases are 21 women and 6 children. With this, the total number of the cases in the district has gone up to 144 and 143 of them have Nanded link, while one patient had recently returned from Rajasthan.

Thirty-six cases were recorded in Amritsar and all of them have Hazur Sahib link. All the 17 cases recorded in Moga on Wednesday have Nanded link, taking the district count to 55. Moga civil surgeon Dr Andesh Kang said, “All the positive patients were already quarantined in different centres of the district. Now, we have admitted them to the isolation ward of the local civil hospital.”

Two migrant workers were among 15 positive cases in Mansa on Wednesday. Four of the patients have Hazur Sahib link.

Five fresh cases, including a 19-year-old girl, were detected in Patiala, while four cases were reported in Ferozepur district. Four Covid-19 cases were recorded in Gurdaspur.

One case each was reported in Jalandhar, SBS Nagar and Hoshiarpur on Wednesday.

In Jalandhar, a 56-year-old supervisor of a prominent private hospital tested positive. The hospital staff have been home quarantined, health officials said. In SBS Nagar, 27-year-old youth of Balachaur sub-division tested positive and he was a contact of a truck driver who had tested positive recently.

In Hoshiarpur district, a youth tested positive and he was a close contact of a Nanded pilgrim.

An eight-year-old girl child was tested positive in Bathinda on Wednesday. An official spokesperson said the patient’s parents are farmworkers and they were among those evacuated from Rajasthan recently.

In Muktsar, a 30-year-old migrant worker was tested positive.

After a gap of two days, Mohali recorded a fresh case on Wednesday, taking the district’s count to 96. The 57-year-old patient is a resident of Golden Sand Society in Zirakpur and had underwent a surgery. Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the patient has been sent to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. “We have sealed a part of the society, where he was residing. We are now tracing his contacts,” he said.

