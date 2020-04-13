2 deaths in Pune, 23 new Covid-19 cases

cities

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 22:28 IST

PUNE Two deaths have been reported in the city due to Covid-19 on Monday, both from Sassoon hospital. This takes the Covid-19 related total toll in the city to 33.

Also on Monday, 23 fresh positive cases were recorded in Pune district, taking the count of progressive positive cases up to 278.

The two deaths include those of a 40-year-old male who was admitted on April 11, and was declared dead on late on Sunday night.

The patient had comorbid conditions, including diabetes. The report confirming the Covid-19 positive infection came in on Monday.

The second patient is a 50-year-old female from Kondhwa Khurd who was admitted on April 9 and was declared dead on Monday.

The patient reportedly also suffered from obstructive airway disease with acute kidney injury and obesity.

Till date, in Pune city, 27 patients have been declared as having completely recovered from the virus.