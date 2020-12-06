e-paper
2 drug peddlers held with 9kg contraband in Kullu

cities Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 00:51 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

Two persons running an illicit drug trade in Kullu have been arrested with 4kg charas (cannabis) and 5.356kg ganja, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Kashi Nath (56) and Mohan Lal (63), both residents of Sachani village in Kullu’s Bhuntar tehsil.

On Friday, the police received a tip-off that two persons were selling drugs in Sachani village. While Kashi Nath is a wholesaler of charas and ganja, Mohan lal act as a middleman and provides customers to Kashi Nath after fixing the deals, police said.

During a raid at Kashi Nath’s house, police recovered the contraband and arrested both the accused.

Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said cases under Section 29 of the NDPS Act have been registered against the two accused and investigation is on.

Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
‘Sycophants are given importance’: Another TMC minister shows signs of disgruntlement
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
IND vs AUS: Manjrekar names bowler who can replace Shami in shorter formats
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Covid update: UK changes quarantine rules; Moscow starts mass vaccination
