cities

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 00:40 IST

A fire broke out in a closed room at NCPA apartments at Nariman Point on Sunday. The incident took place at 8.34pm and was doused within 15 minutes. No injuries were reported. Another fire broke out on the third floor of Sunny Hall in Bhuleshwar around 8.30pm and was extinguished within minutes.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 00:40 IST