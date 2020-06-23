e-paper
2 Kalyan-Dombivli  corporators test positive for Covid-19

2 Kalyan-Dombivli  corporators test positive for Covid-19

cities Updated: Jun 23, 2020 01:34 IST
Two Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) corporators tested positive for Covid-19 last week. One of the corporators is admitted to Lilavati Hospital, while the other is home quarantined.

“One of them has been tested positive on Friday, while the other on Saturday. We have traced the high-risk contacts of the corporators and asked them to remain in isolation. They will undergo tests. The low-risk contacts have also been quarantined and will go for tests on showing symptoms,” KDMC epidemic officer Pratiba Panpatil said.

The duo had attended the standing committee meeting at the KDMC headquarters near Shivaji Chowk in Kalyan (West) on June 17. “We had followed social distancing norms in the meeting room, which was sanitised, but as a precautionary measure, all 15 of us will get tested. The two corporators had undertaken several activities in their wards to help the locals and may have contracted the virus there,” standing committee chairman Vikas Mhatre said.

Meanwhile on Monday, 256 new Covid-19 cases had been reported in KDMC, taking the total number to 3,767, of which 2,092 patients are undergoing treatment, while 1,598 patients have been discharged. The four deaths reported on Monday has taken the death toll in the twin cities to 77.

