2 killed, 4 injured in car collision in Abohar

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 00:56 IST

Two persons were killed and four sustained severe injuries after their vehicles collided in Abohar on Monday.

As per information, Pyare Lal of Naraingarh village in Ambala had come with his son Rahul (19) and daughter Priyanka (21) to pick up his other daughter Narinder Kaur, who was coming from Dandi Wali Dhani with her husband.

Narinder and her husband Jungir Singh were accompanied by two more relatives in his car.

However, when the two cars came close, Jungir lost control of his car near Bahawalasi village and went on to hit his father-in-law’s car. Due to the impact of the collision, Rahul and Pyare Lal died on the spot, while four other got injured.

Later, the injured persons were hospitalised, while the postmortem examination of the deceased was conducted at a local hospital.