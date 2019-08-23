2 of Amritsar family die as car rams into stationary truck in Sahnewal

cities

Two members of an Amritsar family were killed after the car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck on National Highway-1 near Zimidara Dhaba in Sahnewal.

While 48-year-old Darshan Singh of Vijay Nagar at Batala Chowk in Amritsar, who was a realtor, and his mother Satinder Kaur, 69, died, Darshan’s wife Simranjit Kaur, 45, son Harmanpreet Singh, 20, and niece Jivisha, 12, were injured. They were rushed to Satguru Partap Singh Hospital, Sherpur Chowk, where the condition of Harmanpreet and Jivisha is stated to be critical.

The family was returning to Amritsar in a Honda City car after dropping Darshan’s daughter Harsimran Kaur at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, who took a flight to Canada.

The accident took place near Sahnewal flyover around 5.30am when the car rammed into a parked container truck which had a flat tyre. The truck driver, who fled the spot after the accident, has been booked.

Sahnewal station house officer Inderjit Singh said Darshan was behind the wheel while his mother was on the co-driver’s seat. While Satinder died on the spot, Darshan succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Passersby had to struggle to pull out victims of the damaged car. This is second such incident in Ludhiana this month. On August 6, a 32-year-old man was killed after his car crashed into a stationary vehicle on NH-1 near Qadian village, 5km from district headquarters. Sharad Goel of Deep Nagar in Jalandhar Cantonment was working as a sales manager at SK Bikes, Focal Point, Ludhiana.

