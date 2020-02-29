e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 2 supervisors held for death of construction worker

2 supervisors held for death of construction worker

cities Updated: Feb 29, 2020 19:11 IST
HT Correspondenbt
HT Correspondenbt
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: The Kondhwa police on Saturday arrested two supervisors of a construction site on charges of negligence in connection with the death of a labour on February 13.

The arrested have been identified as Shahbaz Hussain Shaikh (29), a resident of Bhagyodayanagar in Kondhwa Khurd and Shakir Hussain Ansari (33), a resident of Kondhwa Khurd. The incident took place in Survey No 5514/7 at Kirti Apartments in Kondhwa Khurd.

The offence was registered after completion of legal formalities, including documentation done by the state labour department. Assistant inspector VT Bhongale of Kondhwa police station, who lodged the FIR in connection with the incident, said that a labour identified as Sohail Ahmed Siddiqui (34) died after falling from the first floor of an under-construction building where he was working.

It is mandatory for supervisors to provide safety belt, helmets and other equipment and accessories to the deceased which could have helped save his life, the complaint stated. An accidental death related case was lodged in the case and it took over a month to complete legal formalities before filing the FIR, investigating officers said.

The police have invoked Section 304 (causing death by negligence) under Indian Penal Code against the accused.

According to Bandhkaam Kamgar Sena, which has been campaigning for improvements in the working conditions of construction workers, at least one labourer dies every day at a construction site in Pune wherein the government authorities and builders have often found to have neglected safety of workers. At least 110 deaths of construction workers in 2018 and 115 deaths in 2019 were reported, according to labour department.

.

top news
US signs peace accord with Taliban, to withdraw all forces from Afghanistan in 14 months
US signs peace accord with Taliban, to withdraw all forces from Afghanistan in 14 months
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
CBSE exams in northeast Delhi to be held as scheduled from March 2: Official
CBSE exams in northeast Delhi to be held as scheduled from March 2: Official
20-year-old DJ shot dead after he stops music at wedding in Uttarakhand
20-year-old DJ shot dead after he stops music at wedding in Uttarakhand
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
112 Wuhan evacuees at ITBP quarantine facility test negative for coronavirus
112 Wuhan evacuees at ITBP quarantine facility test negative for coronavirus
Vaughan tears into Kohli & Co after meek show in Christchurch
Vaughan tears into Kohli & Co after meek show in Christchurch
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities