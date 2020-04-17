2 Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants responsible for killing SPO eliminated in Kishtwar

cities

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 17:28 IST

Security forces on Friday eliminated two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants, who had hacked a special police officer (SPO) to death with an axe and critically injured another on April 13 in Dachhan area of Kishtwar district.

“With the killing of two militants in Kishtwar and as many in Shopian in South Kashmir, the ongoing operations concluded today and a total of four terrorists have been eliminated. Four weapons have also been recovered from the slain militants,” said a senior police officer.

Two weapons of the SPOs have also been recovered from them.

“After meticulous search and painstaking efforts for three continuous days, security forces zeroed in on Saunder village in a Nallah (rivulet). On observing the movement of forces, the militants fired at the search party and in the retaliatory action, both the militants were eliminated. One AK-74 rifle and one INSAS rifle were recovered from them,” said inspector general of police Mukesh Singh.

With timely and sustained effort, an attempt by the Hizbul Mujahideen to revive their terror activities in the Dachan and Marwah areas of Kishtwar has been nipped, he said and added that this action of security forces was a tribute to the police martyr Basit Iqbal.

One of the two slain militants was a rape accused released 20 days ago in the wake of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He was identified as Ashiq Hussain and his associate as Basharat Hussain, both residents of Tander village in Dachhan.

The deceased SPO was identified as Basit Iqbal and injured SPO as Vishal Singh.

Terrorism had re-surfaced in Kishtwar region after senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar were killed outside their house in Kishtwar town on November 1, 2018.

The next year, RSS leader Chandrakant Sharma and his security guard Rajinder Kumar were killed in Kishtwar district.

Mohammad Amin Bhat, alias Jehangir Saroori, the longest surviving militant commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen, is believed to be the man behind revival of terrorism in the region. He had joined militancy in 1992.

In October last year, Jammu and Kashmir Police had put up posters of Jehangir Saroori in Kishtwar region and had also announced a cash award of Rs 30 lakhs on information leading to his arrest.