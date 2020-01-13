2 workers fall 20ft while laying tracks at Virar temple

cities

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 23:27 IST

Two men laying tracks for a funicular trolley near Jivdani Temple in Virar, around 70km from Mumbai, died on Sunday morning after they slipped and fell 20ft down the hill.

The temple is located around 1,500m above sea level. While the Virar police registered a case of accidental death on Sunday evening, a trustee of the temple alleged that the workers had been provided safety gear and could have fallen owing to their carelessness.

The victims — Jaywant Hadal, 38, hailing from Makunsar, Saphale, and Ganesh Wayda, 26, from Jivdanipada in Virar (East) — along with five other workers were laying tracks for the new funicular trolley — a pair of vehicles pulled up a slope by a cable which loops over a pulley wheel at the upper end of a track. The trolley is meant for the convenience of devotees, who have to climb 1,300 steps to reach the temple.

According to the police, the workers were at column number 5 around 11.20am, when the duo lost balance and plunged 20ft down the hill. Although they were rushed to Sanjeevani Hospital, they were declared dead on arrival.

“We are awaiting the post mortem report,” said an officer.

Ramchandra Gawad, a trustee of the Jivdani Trust and Foundation, Virar, said the workers were provided with safety gear.

“The workers may have been carelessly walking which led to their fall. We are cooperating with the Virar police. The ropeway constructed alongside the trolley is still intact,” said Gawad.