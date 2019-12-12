20 booked for assaulting 69-year-old, trying to grab property

cities

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 19:55 IST

Gurugram The police on Wednesday booked 20 unidentified men for allegedly assaulting a 69-year-old man and his son, in an attempt to take over their property, near Sector 55 in Ghata village. The police said that the men are residents of the village and claimed that the property belonged to them.

According to the police, Atul Mithal, the victim, is a resident of a society in DLF-5. In 1992, he and his brother allegedly got a farmhouse registered in their name in Ghata village. The incident took place on Monday around 1.30pm when the caretaker of the property allegedly went to the property and found one of the suspects standing there and holding a stick.

In the police complaint, it has been alleged that the suspect asked the caretaker to leave immediately. He allegedly saw that the nameplate of the property was vandalised and some other name was written on the gate and walls. He alleged that Madan, the caretaker of his property, did not know about the incident as he was not present at the spot.

“Madan came back to our property and found some men on the property premises, who had entered unlawfully by breaking the lock. He tried to question them about their unlawful presence but they kept on avoiding him and asked him to leave. They said they would not talk to a caretaker and only talk to the owners of this land,” the victim said in the first information report (FIR). He added that he and his son then allegedly reached at the spot around 4.30pm and saw 20 men standing there with sticks and firearms.

“I tried to introduce myself and understand the situation better, but they started reacting in a violent and threatening manner. After that, they started threatening and abusing us. They pushed me to the ground, knowing that I am an old man. They did not step back and kept on assaulting me,” the victim said in the complaint.

Sumit Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 56 police station, said, “The accused men have claimed that the land belongs to them. However, the victim said that it is registered in his name. The suspects are yet to be identified and arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the accused under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 447 (criminal trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 56 police station on Wednesday.