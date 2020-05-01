e-paper
20-day-old boy, mother from Dombivli test positive for coronavirus

May 01, 2020
Sajana Nambiar
A 20-day-old boy and his 33-year-old mother from Dombivli tested positive for Covid on Thursday.

The baby’s 38-year-old father, who is a driver working with Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) in Mumbai, had tested positive on Monday.

Both the mother and child are being treated at Holy Cross hospital in Kalyan (West).

“The 20-day-old baby is the youngest Covid patients in Kalyan-Dombivli. He and his mother are stable,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

Earlier this month, a six-month-old baby from Kalyan was infected with the virus. He has recovered.

